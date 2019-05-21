The first of the LIRR’s newest fleet of train cars, which officials said would debut this month, are still undergoing various safety tests and are not ready to roll out into service, the railroad’s president said Monday.

LIRR President Phillip Eng provided the update on the new “M9” train cars at a meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s railroad committee Monday. Eng said while the first 16 cars manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car Inc. are already in place at the company’s Yonkers facility, they are still undergoing “operational testing.”

“While we’re very excited to provide new cars to our riders and add more capacity to a growing system, we need to make sure that we address reliability and safety,” Eng said. “We will not place those cars in revenue service until the operational testing is completed to our satisfaction.”

Eng did not provide an updated time frame for the rollout of the new cars, but said Kawasaki workers “continue to address any items” that have come up in testing and are “preparing fixes” for them.

After multiple delays, including from damage caused in a derailment last year of some of the earliest cars to be manufactured, LIRR officials had targeted May to debut the first of the new electric trains cars. Earlier this month, railroad officials said the rollout remained on schedule.

The LIRR has said the first batch of M9 trains — 92 of them — would be put into service gradually from May until January of next year. The railroad has exercised an option to buy an additional 110 M9 cars. It will be the first rollout of a new fleet since the LIRR’s M7 trains were introduced into service in 2002.

The railroad has said the new fleet of 202 cars, priced at $734 million, is needed to address booming ridership, which is expected to grow even more when the LIRR opens a second Manhattan station at Grand Central Terminal in 2022 — and to replace some of its antiquated M3 trains from the 1980s.

The M9 cars will include several new amenities, including electrical outlets at every row of seats, automatic pocket doors in between train cars that open with the press of a button, and digital displays that tell riders which car they’re in (e.g.: “Car 2 of 6”). Another digital display on the exterior of the front car of the train will tell passengers waiting on platforms the train's destination.

Other new features will include “no-touch” hand dryers, toilets, soap dispensers and faucets in bathrooms, increased window tint to reduce sun glare, four 32-inch multimedia screens in each car, and closed-loop seat armrests that are less likely to snag and rip clothes than on the M7 trains. The seats also will be slightly wider, the LIRR has said.