It has been more than two years since Nassau bus riders lost lines n78 and n79, when Nassau County drastically cut service due to a $6.8 million Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE, deficit.

Legis. Arnold W. Drucker (D-Plainview) announced Thursday the restoration of Saturday service on those bus lines. The service resumes Saturday, and connects Plainview, Hicksville and Woodbury residents to key destinations, such as Plainview Hospital and Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

At the time of the proposed cuts two years ago, Drucker called them “devastating,” and on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the NICE bus stop at Old Country Road and Newtown Avenue, he will be joined by NICE Chief Executive Officer Jack Khzouz, community leaders and bus advocates to share the details of the restoration.