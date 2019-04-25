TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long IslandTransportation

Legislator: NICE to restore two key Saturday bus lines after two years

The service resumes Saturday, and connects Plainview, Hicksville and Woodbury residents to key destinations, such as Plainview Hospital and Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

By Newsday Staff
Print

It has been more than two years since Nassau bus riders lost lines n78 and n79, when Nassau County drastically cut service due to a $6.8 million Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE, deficit.

Legis. Arnold W. Drucker (D-Plainview) announced Thursday the restoration of Saturday service on those bus lines. The service resumes Saturday, and connects Plainview, Hicksville and Woodbury residents to key destinations, such as Plainview Hospital and Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

At the time of the proposed cuts two years ago, Drucker called them “devastating,” and on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the NICE bus stop at Old Country Road and Newtown Avenue, he will be joined by NICE Chief Executive Officer Jack Khzouz, community leaders and bus advocates to share the details of the restoration.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

 Multiple cars caught fire on Thursday in a Officials: Multiple cars catch fire at NCC
Luminati Aerospace LLC is facing eviction from the Board withdraws vote on counsel for EPCAL deal
Daniel Coppolo, charged with manslaughter 2nd degree, leaving Man pleads guilty in fatal Levittown hit-and-run
Dental assistant Jessica Buendia works in SmileDirectClub's SmileShop CVS moves into dental care with SmileDirectClub
Crews begin demolition of the Jones Beach toll Jones Beach toll plaza getting demolished
Lifelong Westbury resident Cathy Moramarco, seen here in 'Passionate' Westbury community leader dies at 76