Long IslandTransportation

Officials: Parkway closed in Commack after trooper-involved shooting

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
The Northern State Parkway was closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon at the Sagtikos State Parkway in Commack following an investigation into a shooting involving a state trooper, officials said.

New York State Police responded to a call for “a person with a weapon on the Meadowbrook Parkway” at 2:20 p.m., officials said in a statement.

Troopers were able to find the person involved on the Northern State Parkway, where the incident occurred, officials said.

“One person was transported to a hospital for treatment. Troopers on scene were not injured,” officials said.

The investigation prompted police to shut down eastbound and westbound traffic on the Northern State at the Sagtikos State Parkway, authorities said. 

Police activity also closed the eastbound Northern State Parkway at Exit 42, Deer Park Avenue in Commack, officials said.

Drivers were urged to avoid either location and find alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or when the parkway will reopen was immediately available.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

