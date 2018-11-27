TODAY'S PAPER
DOT: Public hearing on Oakdale Merge Wednesday evening

By January, the transportation department says it expects to finalize its study of the traffic bottleneck, after analyzing the public comments.

A portion of the area known as the

A portion of the area known as the Oakdale Merge.   Photo Credit: Carl Corry

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A public hearing on fixing the Oakdale Merge, a frequent bottleneck where the Sunrise and Montauk highways converge, will be held on Wednesday evening in Oakdale, the state Department of Transportation said.

Public officials have long criticized the design for causing delays and accidents; each day, about 126,000 cars travel through the area over the Connetquot River between Heckscher State Parkway and Oakdale-Bohemia Road.

Five lanes of traffic in each direction narrow to three. And more drivers enter from the Heckscher State Parkway and Southern State Parkway interchange, officials said.

A state transportation spokesman was not immediately available to say whether it was considering rerouting cars through the park.

By January, the transportation department says it expects to finalize its study, after analyzing the public comments.

"Upon receiving input from the public on the study’s results, more detailed plans can potentially be developed," the department said on its web site.

Wednesday's public meeting will be held at the Oakdale-Bohemia Middle School in Oakdale, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Alternatively, written comments can be emailed to r10-rpic@dot.ny.gov, or called into 631-952-6929. The mailing address is: the Oakdale Merge Design Team, NYSDOT Region 10, 250 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hauppauge, NY 11788. Comments must be submitted by Dec. 28.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

