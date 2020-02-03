TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
Long IslandTransportation

Metropolitan airports saw record travel in 2019, Port Authority says

LaGuardia Airport saw the largest increase in passengers

LaGuardia Airport saw the largest increase in passengers in 2019, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Credit: David Handschuh

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A record 140.5 million passengers flew in and out of metropolitan airports in 2019, officials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Monday.

The all-time high number of passengers served last year at Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International, and New York Stewart International airports — represent a 1.6% increase from the previous record of 138.2 million set in 2018, Port Authority officials said in a statement.

LaGuardia Airport showed the largest increase in 2019 with 31 million passengers, a 3.3% increase from its previous record set in 2018, officials said.

Newark Liberty International Airport, which served 46 million passengers in 2019, a record, saw a 1% spike from 2018, and the number of passengers increased by 1.5% at Kennedy Airport last year, including records for both domestic and international travelers, officials said.

LaGuardia’s uptick in passengers drew praise from Port Authority officials because the airport is in the midst of an $8 billion renovation and there are temporary roadways throughout the facility.

“We have taken aggressive steps in the past year to invest in building new, modern facilities and to upgrade existing legacy infrastructure to handle the record passenger and cargo volumes we continue to experience every year,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said in a statement.

Officials also said there were continued increases in passengers for its AirTrain systems at Kennedy Airport and Newark Liberty International. AirTrain handled nearly 21 million passengers at Kennedy last year and more than 11 million passengers at Newark Liberty International. Both surpassed previous records set in 2018, officials said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea during Data: NYC serious crime in January worst in five years
Michael Valva is led out of police headquarters NYPD officer indicted in 8-year-old son's death, court papers say
Barbara Bussey of Long Beach said she relies Thousands of LI seniors missing state food assistance after program lapses locally
The former Grumman airport at Calverton, as seen Residents want Navy to expand testing at Grumman site in Calverton
On Monday, Bruce Sackman of Plainview spoke about his experience PSEG Long Island warns customers about phone scams
Nancy Pak, the new CEO of Tate's Bake Tate's Bake Shop names new CEO
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search