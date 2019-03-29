Patrick Foye, a longtime Port Washington resident who has pushed for transportation improvements for Long Island Rail Road commuters since his days as Nassau’s representative on the MTA Board nearly a decade ago, has been tapped to lead the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as its new chairman, administration officials in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office said Friday.

Foye, 62, has served as president of the MTA — a title created for him — since returning to the agency in August 2017. He previously served as executive director of the Port Authority for six years.

Cuomo’s nomination of Foye still has to be confirmed by the State Senate. If approved for the role, Foye would replace acting chairman Fernando Ferrer, who has filled the position since Joseph Lhota resigned in November.

Foye could not be reached for comment Friday.

An attorney, Foye first became involved in public transportation while working as head of downstate economic development under Gov. Eliot Spitzer, helping spearhead plans for transformation of the Farley post office building in Manhattan into the Moynihan Train Hall.

Foye also previously worked as president and chief executive of the United Way of Long Island, and in 2010 was hired by then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano to serve as his deputy county executive for economic development. While holding that job, Foye also served as Nassau’s representative on the MTA Board from 2010 until 2012, and pushed for improvements at the LIRR and inside Penn Station.

Foye also has publicly supported proposals to use Cuomo’s proposed congestion pricing plan to help fund improvements on the LIRR. On Wednesday, a source close to budget negotiations said the legislature had reached a deal to earmark 10 percent of revenue generated from congestion pricing to the LIRR.

When asked about the MTA’s plans to address failing LIRR service at an Albany legislative hearing in January, Foye held up his monthly Port Washington branch railroad ticket and noted that he is “a Long Island Rail Road commuter every day.”

Foye also vouched for the vision of railroad president Phillip Eng, calling him an “extraordinary public servant” who will “move the dial and fix the Long Island Rail Road.”