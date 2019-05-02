The LIRR will resume full service later this month after canceling and detouring several rush hour trains since January — but the restored service levels won’t last long.

The railroad announced Thursday that following a six-week reprieve from the planned service reductions, Amtrak’s next round of infrastructure repairs at Penn Station will again require curtailing peak period service throughout most of the summer.

From July 1 until Labor Day, seven out of 144 morning rush hour trains and seven out of 130 evening rush hour trains will be canceled or diverted.

By adding five trains just outside the morning and evening peak periods, and also adding cars to some trains, the LIRR said the overall reduction in seating capacity will be less than 1 percent.

It will be the third consecutive summer that Amtrak work in Penn Station is displacing some LIRR commuters, dating back to 2017’s “summer of hell,” as labeled by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo when a series of infrastructure failures at Penn resulted in Amtrak launching its ongoing renewal effort at the 109-year-old transit hub. The original summer effort resulted in the LIRR reducing rush hour service by about 20 percent and supplementing trains with shuttle buses and ferries.

More recently, Amtrak’s work at Penn, which has included the replacement of several tracks and switches, has resulted in more modest service reductions there. The most recent phase of the work, which began in January, resulted in 10 rush hour trains being canceled or diverted.

The LIRR announced Wednesday that those ten trains will be restored, and “full, normal” service will resume on May 20 and continue until the summer disruptions begin six weeks later. Full details of those changes are available through the LIRR’s website.

The full list of the LIRR schedule changes lasting from July 1 to September 2 are below:

Babylon Branch

Westbound

The 6:56 a.m. train from Wantagh to Penn Station will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

The 8:25 a.m. train from Freeport to Penn Station will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

A 5:43 a.m. train from Freeport to Penn Station will be added and operate on weekdays this period.

The 7:10 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station will not operate during this period.

To help accommodate these customers, some scheduled stops from this train will be added to the 7:21 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station, and other stops will be added to the 7:44 a.m. train from Merrick to Penn Station.

Eastbound

A 7:02 p.m. train from Hunterspoint Ave to Freeport will be added and operate on weekdays this period.

A 3:31 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon will be added and operate on weekdays this period.

The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon will not operate during this period. Customers can board the 4:37 p.m. train to Wantagh, with added stops.

The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn Station to Wantagh will not operate during this period. Customers can board the 5:24 p.m. train to Freeport, with added stops.

The 5:40 p.m. train from Penn Station to Seaford will not operate during this period. Customers can board the 5:47 p.m. train to Freeport, with added stops.

Far Rockaway Branch

Westbound

The 8:10 a.m. train from Far Rockaway to Penn Station will not operate during this period. Customers can board the 8:21 a.m. train from Far Rockaway to Penn Station with added stops.

Eastbound

The 4:42 p.m. train from Penn Station to Far Rockaway will originate at Atlantic Terminal.

The 5:32 p.m. train from Penn Station to Far Rockaway will originate at Jamaica. To reach this train from Penn Station, customers can board the 5:24 p.m. Freeport train from Penn Station, and change at Jamaica.

Hempstead Branch

Westbound

The 7:12 a.m. train from Hempstead to Penn Station will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

Eastbound

The 5:04 p.m. train from Penn Station to Hempstead will originate at Jamaica. To reach this train from Penn Station, customers can board the 5:01 p.m. Farmingdale train from Penn Station, and change at Jamaica.

The 5:38 p.m. train from Penn Station to Hempstead will originate at Atlantic Terminal.

Long Beach Branch

Westbound

The 8:03 a.m. train from Long Beach to Penn Station will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

Montauk Branch

Westbound

The 6:21 a.m. train from Speonk to Penn Station will depart Speonk approximately 5 minutes earlier.

Eastbound

The 6:16 a.m. train from Speonk to Montauk will depart Speonk approximately 5 minutes earlier.

Ronkonkoma Branch

Westbound

A 5:12 a.m. train from Farmingdale to Penn Station will be added and operate on weekdays this period, stopping at Bethpage (5:16 a.m.), Hicksville (5:22 a.m.), Mineola (5:30 a.m.), and Jamaica (5:46 a.m.), arriving Penn Station at 6:05 a.m.

The 6:54 a.m. train from Central Islip to Penn Station will terminate at Jamaica Station.

Eastbound

The 1:59 p.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma, which normally operates on Holiday Eves, will operate on weekdays during this period on an adjusted schedule.