Touring the new Moynihan Train Hall

Ribbons were cut Wednesday for the Moynihan Train Hall, a new transit hub opening Friday across Eighth Avenue from Penn Station that includes access to most Long Island Rail Road tracks.

Among those with giant scissors was Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who hailed the train hall in what was once the century-old sorting room of the Farley Post Office Building. That building opened in 1912 and was designed by the same architects who did the original, grand Penn Station, which was demolished in 1963.

The new hub, costing $1.6 billion, is 255,000 square feet and offers a new way to access 17 of Penn’s 21 tracks. It opens to the public on Friday.

Pre-pandemic, Penn Station served 300,000 daily trips on the railroad, according to MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan. Current ridership is about 30% of those levels, said MTA Chief Communications Officer Abbey Collins.

Doug Carr, executive director of the project’s development corporation, said roughly a third of Long Island Rail Road passengers are expected to use the new train hall, with the balance using old Penn Station.

The project does not expand train or track capacity. A plan to expand such capacity could come to fruition by 2028, said Holly Leicht of Empire State Development, the state’s economic development arm.

