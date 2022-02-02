Taxiing plane hits parked jet at MacArthur, no one hurt

A single-engine plane struck a parked jet while taxiing at Long Island MacArthur Airport Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Two people were onboard the single-engine Pilatus PC-12 aircraft when it hit a Hawker jet, the FAA said.

MacArthur Airport spokeswoman Caroline Smith said there were no injuries in the incident on the general aviation ramp, an area that is separate from the commercial runways where large planes land and take off. Both planes were damaged, she said.

The FAA said it is investigating, and Smith said the cause has yet to be determined.

Airport fire and rescue as well as local fire departments responded, Smith said.

The FAA said the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m., but MacArthur put the time at around 7 a.m.

The Pilatus is registered to AGF Capital LLC in Glen Cove and the Hawker is registered to Wilmington, Delaware-based Skyview LLC, according to an FAA database.

Smith said in a text message that the Pilatus is owned by Hawthorne Global Aviation Services. The company operates charter planes at several airports in the South, Midwest and Long Island, according to its website.

A person answering the phone at its Ronkonkoma office declined to comment.

Check back for updates to this developing story.