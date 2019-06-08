For the second time in a week, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority timekeeping clock has been damaged, officials said on Saturday, amid a probe into overtime pay at the LIRR and across the MTA.

MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny, in a statement, said she was launching an investigation of what she called "an apparent act of vandalism" at the 38th Street Train Yard & Facility in Brooklyn.

Earlier this week, workers discovered a newly installed Ethernet wire had been cut at Jamaica station before the timekeeping devices could be set up.

“Riders and taxpayers deserve to have a modern system in place to effectively verify when workers arrive at the job, and clock out at the end of their shift," she said.

"We will not be intimidated by illegal acts of sabotage that are only designed to undermine our efforts to ensure accountability across the MTA and protect taxpayer dollars from misuse," the inspector general said.

The MTA recently began installing the new time clocks at all employee facilities as part of its effort to address alarmingly high overtime rates among some employees, as uncovered in an April report by the nonprofit Empire Center for Public Policy.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday said taxpayers will not tolerate getting ripped off when it comes to possible overtime fraud, and he defended Pokorny for bringing “long overdue” accountability to the embattled transit authority.

A union representative wasn't immediately available for comment on the latest incident.

Asked earlier about the Jamaica station wire-cutting, Christopher Natale, general chairman of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen Local 56, which represents the LIRR workers who installed the systems, said Pokorny's office was "jumping to conclusions," and called the accusation of sabotage "ludicrous."