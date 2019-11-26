JFK, LaGuardia help Port Authority set passenger record

Kennedy and LaGuardia airports helped the Port Authority set passenger records in the first 10 months of the year, the agency reported Tuesday.

“The record volumes come at a time when the Port Authority is making unprecedented investments in its facilities to bring the agency’s vital facilities up to 21st century standards and to improve the traveling public’s experience,” the agency said in a statement.

For the first 10 months of 2019, passenger volume at Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and Stewart airports rose to a record of nearly 118 million, 1.3% more than the record number handled during the same period last year.

The Port Authority handled 666,381 20-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, of cargo in October, 1.2% more than the previous October record set last year. The authority’s ExpressRail system handled a record number of containers, 57,722, which is about 1% more than the number handled in October last year.

The number of TEUs handled through the first 10 months of this year rose 5% to 6.3 million, compared to the same period last year.

Also, last month, there were nine days when PATH ridership exceeded 300,000 passengers, peaking at 308,725 on Oct. 24, the Port Authority said.

Last month, a record 1.5 million eastbound vehicles traveled the Goethals Bridge, a 1% percent increase over the previous record set in 2018.

The number of vehicles that traveled the Staten Island bridges in October totaled a record 3.09 million, which is 2.7% more than the previous record set last year, the Port Authority said.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The volume was driven by activity at the Goethals Bridge and normal weekend traffic resuming on the Bayonne Bridge after the end of weekend closures related to the wind-down of the Bayonne Bridge Navigational Clearance Project.