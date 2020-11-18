Service on the Port Jefferson branch of the Long Island Rail Road is suspended Wednesday morning between Port Jefferson and Stony Brook due to a broken rail on the line near Port Jefferson, the railroad posted on Twitter.

The official MTA website said LIRR crews were "en route" to the scene and would provide updates "shortly."

The announcements came just after 7:30 a.m. and it was unclear how many trains would be affected by the issue.

Just before 8 a.m. the railroad said in a tweet, "Buses have been secured to accommodate customers with an ETA of 8:30AM."

