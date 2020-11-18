TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
SEARCH
33° Good Morning
Long IslandTransportation

Service suspended between Port Jefferson and Stony Brook, LIRR says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Service on the Port Jefferson branch of the Long Island Rail Road is suspended Wednesday morning between Port Jefferson and Stony Brook due to a broken rail on the line near Port Jefferson, the railroad posted on Twitter.

The official MTA website said LIRR crews were "en route" to the scene and would provide updates "shortly."

The announcements came just after 7:30 a.m. and it was unclear how many trains would be affected by the issue.

Just before 8 a.m. the railroad said in a tweet, "Buses have been secured to accommodate customers with an ETA of 8:30AM."

Check back for updates on this developing story

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

More than 25 million pounds of material have Brookhaven recycling center reopens after $7.5M overhaul
People run out of stores on Broadway with Feds stepping in to prosecute crimes tied to civil unrest
Nassau University Medical Center is pictured in East NuHealth trustees defend executives' large salaries
A view of Chinese flag flying at the Panel reserves decision on granting bail to NYPD cop accused of being Chinese agent
Six employees of the Friendly's on Old Country As COVID-19 cases climb in NY, cluster linked to Riverhead restaurant
A flu vaccine shown at a moblie health Flu cases tracking lower despite fear of virus double whammy
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search