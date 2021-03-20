Service on the Long Island Rail Road's Port Washington Branch has been suspended in both directions Saturday morning due to a broken rail near Bayside, the rail road said on Twitter.

"Maintainers are on scene working to fix the issue," the rail road said.

LIRR fares will be cross-honored on the 7 line at Flushing Main Street, Mets-Willets Point and Woodside. Customers are advised to use alternate Long Island Rail Road branches, the rail road said.