Long Island

Port Washington Branch suspended due to broken rail, LIRR says

By Newsday Staff
Service on the Long Island Rail Road's Port Washington Branch has been suspended in both directions Saturday morning due to a broken rail near Bayside, the rail road said on Twitter.

"Maintainers are on scene working to fix the issue," the rail road said.

LIRR fares will be cross-honored on the 7 line at Flushing Main Street, Mets-Willets Point and Woodside. Customers are advised to use alternate Long Island Rail Road branches, the rail road said.

