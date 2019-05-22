The CEO of the company behind many of the recent mistakes in the installation of federally mandated crash-prevention technology on the LIRR declined an invitation for a public face-off with MTA leaders Wednesday — a move that some agency officials construed as disrespectful.

Despite a threat by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board to cut future ties with Siemens unless its global chief executive, Joe Kaeser, attended Wednesday's meeting in Manhattan, Kaeser was a no-show. Kaeser did meet privately Friday with senior MTA managers and sent other Siemens representatives to Wednesday's meeting.

MTA Board member Lawrence Schwartz, who represents Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, said Kaeser should have “at least had the courtesy of showing up." He suggested the board should refuse to hear from the contractor’s “flunkies” in attendance — a group that included former MTA executive director Elliot Sander, who now works as president of Bombardier Transportation, Americas.

MTA chairman Patrick Foye ultimately decided to allow the representatives from Siemens and their project partner Bombardier Transportation to address the numerous recent problems with the $1 billion positive train control project. The MTA is federally required to have the technology — which automatically stops or slows trains before they are involved in a crash — by the end of 2020. But the effort has been beset with delays and blunders by its contracted developers. Earlier this year, hundreds of antennas installed on trains were recalled because of calibration error. Then, in the course of correcting the mistake, Siemens discovered another mistake in how it mounted an electrical component in the antennas. The errors have added millions to the project's budget and further delayed the effort, which was once scheduled to be finished by 2015. Project officials don't expect to even have the software needed for LIRR trains until early next year. If the MTA doesn't meet the December 2020 federal deadline, it could face massive fines.

Echoing a commitment made by Kaeser to Foye in their private meeting last week, Siemens and Bombardier representatives told MTA Board members Wednesday that they would do whatever is necessary to finish the project on time.

"If it costs a hundred million dollars on our side to fix what's gone wrong, we will do this," said Michael Peter, chief executive of Siemens Mobility. "There is no Plan B."

‎Peter also said "there was no intent at all to disrespect" the board by not having Kaeser attend the meeting.