Service on Long Island Rail Road trains was back on schedule or close to it systemwide Thursday night, almost five hours after a Penn Station power problem led to the cancellations of about a dozen trains during rush hour, officials said.

The problem started about 5:30 p.m., and westbound service into Penn was suspended at Jamaica and Woodside until just before 8 p.m., the LIRR tweeted.

The LIRR schedule got back on track shortly before 10 p.m., the railroad said.

Amtrak, which is responsible for much of the station's rail infrastructure, continued working to fully fix the problem but the repairs were not expected to cause further disruption to LIRR trains, the commuter rail said.

The cause of the power problem was not immediately available, but it was in an area that affected NJ Transit trains, officials said.

Some of the LIRR tracks were diverted for NJ Transit's use, resulting in cancellations and delays for LIRR riders, said Chris McKniff, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.