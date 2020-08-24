Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday joined MTA officials in New Hyde Park to mark the latest milestone — an underpass running beneath the train tracks — as part of the Long Island Rail Road’s $2.6 billion Third Track effort.

The underpass at New Hyde Park Road replaces a grade crossing that previously stood at the busy intersection.

The crossing had been closed since February so crews could take on the project, which involved excavating the land adjacent to the tracks, constructing a 3,550-ton train bridge inside the crater, and then, over a weekend in July, pushing the new bridge into place.

The newly reconfigured roadway, which includes five lanes for traffic and pedestrian sidewalks on either side, was originally scheduled to reopen around Labor Day, but was completed early, officials said.

The grade crossing is one of eight to be eliminated as part of the project, which aims to build a 10-mile third track on the LIRR’s Main Line between Floral Park and Hicksville. The crossing eliminations were a key selling point for communities near the tracks, as project officials have promised they will reduce traffic congestion, air and noise pollution, and accidents with trains hitting vehicles or pedestrians on the tracks.

Cuomo came to Long Island in January 2016 to announce he was resuscitating the Third Track proposal, which had been dormant for years because of opposition from some residents and elected officials who were concerned about the LIRR having to build over private property.

Under the new plan, the Third Track is being built on the LIRR’s property, although the grade crossing eliminations have required relocating some businesses, including one near the site of the New Hyde Park Road intersection.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Project supporters say the Third Track increases the LIRR’s capacity and flexibility to run trains in both directions during the rush hours, allowing the railroad to more easily bounce back from unplanned service disruptions and to better serve “reverse commuters” traveling to and from jobs on Long Island.