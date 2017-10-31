After the deadly truck attack in lower Manhattan, commuters traveling to and from New York City can expect to see more security at “high-profile” sites, including mass transit systems, airports, bridges and tunnels, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement Tuesday evening.

“These are precautionary measures, not based on any specific intelligence on ongoing threats,” Cuomo said.

His directive includes the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — which runs the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, and New York City subways — as well as the New York State Police and National Guard, the state Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services, and the Port Authority.

However, a spokesman for the NYPD, which provides security for the city’s subways, said: “At this time, we have no plans to shut any areas of the city.”