Cuomo: Security raised on transit, at airports after attack
‘Precautionary measures’ for mass transit systems and bridges and tunnels not based on specific threats, the governor says.
After the deadly truck attack in lower Manhattan, commuters traveling to and from New York City can expect to see more security at “high-profile” sites, including mass transit systems, airports, bridges and tunnels, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement Tuesday evening.
“These are precautionary measures, not based on any specific intelligence on ongoing threats,” Cuomo said.
His directive includes the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — which runs the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, and New York City subways — as well as the New York State Police and National Guard, the state Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services, and the Port Authority.
However, a spokesman for the NYPD, which provides security for the city’s subways, said: “At this time, we have no plans to shut any areas of the city.”