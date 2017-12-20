Expect an increased police presence at transit hubs and facilities during the holiday season, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

Riders on the Long Island Rail Road, for example, might see an increase in step-on/step-off patrols, where a uniformed officer steps into a train car briefly for a visual check, then steps off before the train doors close, the governor said.

Riders on all mass transit can expect random bag checks at various locations, the governor said in a news release Tuesday.

“The holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and out of an abundance of caution I am fortifying security throughout the region to ensure the safety and security of all New Yorkers and visitors,” the governor said.

He said the enhanced patrols would by provided by National Guard members, State Police and officers from the Port Authority and MTA police departments.

Those officers and troops will focus on mass transit and at airports, bridges and other transit facilities, he said, and bomb-sniffing canines and radiation detection units will also be deployed.