All westbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway are shut, after a tractor trailer slammed into an overpass, state police said.

The crash happened at 8:49 p.m. on the Manhattan Boulevard Bridge between exits 43A and 44 in Central Islip, troopers said. No one was hurt, they said. The parkway was closed at exit 44 according to informny.com, a website of the state Department of Transportation.

Large commercial vehicles such as tractor trailers are prohibited on the parkway because of the lower clearance of the overpasses.

The crash was reminiscent of a similar event last month, when a coach bus full of Huntington High school students struck an overpass on the same highway at Exit 18 in Nassau County. The roof of the bus, which was carrying 44 people, was sheared off. Several people were injured.

It was unclear why the crash Thursday had occurred. Police were investigating.