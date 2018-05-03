TODAY'S PAPER
Westbound parkway closed after truck hits overpass, cops say

State troopers were called to the westbound Southern

State troopers were called to the westbound Southern State Parkway at the Manhattan Boulevard overpass after a tractor trailer, which entered the parkway by mistake, struck the bridge and flipped over Thursday night. Photo Credit: Stringer News

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
All westbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway are shut, after a tractor trailer slammed into an overpass, state police said.

The crash happened at 8:49 p.m. on the Manhattan Boulevard Bridge between exits 43A and 44 in Central Islip, troopers said. No one was hurt, they said. The parkway was closed at exit 44 according to informny.com, a website of the state Department of Transportation.

Large commercial vehicles such as tractor trailers are prohibited on the parkway because of the lower clearance of the overpasses.

The crash was reminiscent of a similar event last month, when a coach bus full of Huntington High school students struck an overpass on the same highway at Exit 18 in Nassau County. The roof of the bus, which was carrying 44 people, was sheared off. Several people were injured.

It was unclear why the crash Thursday had occurred. Police were investigating.

