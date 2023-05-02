Nassau jury begins deliberations in case of alleged Stop & Shop shooter Gabriel Wilson

Accused Stop & Shop gunman Gabriel Wilson intended to kill grocery manager Ray Wishropp and four other co-workers when he opened fire at the West Hempstead store with a .380 semiautomatic, a Nassau prosecutor said Tuesday during closing arguments in Wilson’s second-degree murder trial.

“His intention was clear,” Nassau County Assistant District Attorney Jared Rosenblatt told the jurors, shortly before they began deliberations. “His intention was to kill.”

Wilson, 33, has been on trial since April 24 in Nassau County Court for one count of second-degree murder, four counts of second-degree attempted murder and other charges. The former Stop & Shop cart collector pleaded not guilty in June 2021 to a nine-count indictment.

Rosenblatt and Assistant District Attorney Stefanie Palma said during the trial that Wilson had come to work on the morning of April 20, 2021, to speak to store manager Aram Dikici about a transfer to a Hempstead store closer to his home. Wilson left the store but returned later that morning, went to the store’s second floor and opened fire on Dikici and perishables manager Olvia Leary, severely injuring both.

Wilson then immediately went to a file room, where he fatally shot Wishropp, the prosecutors said. Stop & Shop employees Cathy Moran and Ana Meehan were also in the room, although they were not injured.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rosenblatt told the jury that the evidence presented during the trial — testimony from 20 witnesses, surveillance video and texts from Wilson — overwhelmingly proves that the defendant intended to kill “everybody that he encountered on that second floor,” Rosenblatt said.

The only reason why more people weren’t killed, Rosenblatt said, was because Wilson ran out of bullets.

Defense attorney Brian Carmody acknowledged in his summation that Wilson had fired the shots that killed the 49-year-old Wishropp — a father of seven — and injured Leary and Dikici. But he said his client intended to hurt but not kill Dikici.

Leary, Carmody said, was injured by a bullet intended for Dikici. Wilson shot Wishropp because he feared Wishropp was going to prevent him from leaving the store. “Gabriel thought Ray was coming after him,” Carmody said.

Palma and Rosenblatt rested on Monday and Carmody did not call any witnesses.

Also on Monday, Acting Supreme Court Justice Helen Gugerty denied a request by Carmody to give the jury the option of convicting Wilson of the lesser crimes of first- or second-degree manslaughter, rather than second-degree murder, for the death of Wishropp. She also denied the defense request for the jury to consider lesser crimes in connection with the other victims.