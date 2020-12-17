As storm winds down, LIers find getting around is a challenge 

Long Islanders faced challenges getting around Thursday after the overnight snowstorm:

Roads were snow-covered, railroad trains were delayed, and dozens of flights were canceled at the region’s major airports.

In East Meadow, some main thoroughfares were plowed, but many side streets had yet to be cleared, as was the case in many communities throughout the Island.

Roads in Lake Success and Manhasset were slippery and covered with dense, loose snow that made driving difficult, especially on sloping streets and overpasses. But there were not a lot of cars braving the conditions. Many parking lots were empty — save for the occasional private snowplow crew — and even coffee shops were bereft of customers.

As snow continued to fall Thursday morning, Hempstead highway crews were plowing and salting roads, trying to keep up with the storm.

Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin, who rode with plow drivers through the night, said heavy snow started after 4 a.m., after mixing with heavy rain.

Highway workers pre-salted the 1,200 miles of roads Wednesday, but crews were working to plow major thoroughfares and neighborhoods Thursday.

"It’s Incredibly frigid temperatures and heavy packed snow," Clavin said. "It’s going to take awhile and we’re asking residents to have patience."

The town had filled its 20,000 tons of salt reserves and readied 165 plows and payloaders along with an additional 40 pickup trucks with plows, Clavin said.

Officials are concerned about falling temperatures and the potential of black ice or existing snow freezing on the highway.

"Now the issue is the drop in temperatures," Clavin said. "It was a wet rainy snow and it makes it difficult to break up, but our crews are doing an awesome job and staying out there."

The South Shore communities got less snow, but Clavin said he saw significant snow accumulate above Sunrise Highway and more central parts of Nassau.

"Communities like East Meadow and Uniondale definitely got the brunt of the snow," Clavin said.

In Suffolk County, state and county plows have gone over all major roadways at least twice, but "there really are no roads out there without snow and ice on them," County Executive Steve Bellone said.

Crews will work Thursday to clear snow down to asphalt, but plows and highway workers are facing challenges of blowing snow back onto the roads.

In Brookhaven, plows were out all night after laying down an ice melt solution before the storm hit, town spokesman Kevin Molloy said.

Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said crews were out again plowing roads Thursday morning after snow resumed falling during the morning rush hour.

"They were looking a lot better till the snow started again," Carpenter said in a phone interview. "We’re out there doing it all over again. … They haven’t done it in a few years, but I guess it’s like riding a bike, you don’t forget."

In Huntington, some local roads were not plowed by sunrise.

Major thoroughfares like Jericho Turnpike, Route 110 and New York Avenue were plowed but were slick with packed snow. Roads near some schools, like the Silas Wood Sixth Grade Center in Huntington Station, are impassable.

Out east, roadways from Moriches to Westhampton have been continually plowed by fleets of town and private snowplows but the sometimes blinding snow keeps dusting back over, making for some slippery conditions.

The Long Island Expressway and other state highways in the region were all passable by Thursday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation.

But the department still urged motorists to stay off the roads, if possible, as strong winds continued to blow snow back onto roadways, requiring additional plowing.

"This is obviously an ongoing operation, with crews going to be working throughout the day and into the night as well to make sure the roads are clear," department spokesman Stephen Canzoneri said Thursday morning.

He urged those who must drive to exercise caution.

"Keep it slow," he said. "If you have four-wheel drive, use it."

While the county police forces do not get reports of all crashes, it initially appeared Thursday morning that Nassau escaped some of the havoc the storm wrought in other areas.

Nassau police said there have been 43 crashes, most minor, since 7 p.m. Wednesday — about double what's normal.

Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron Thursday morning that said since 4 p.m. Wednesday, there were 171 accidents.The majority of crashes occurred during the Wednesday night rush hour when the storm was slightly worse than predicted, Cameron said. Some cars were stuck off the highway Thursday morning.

The state transportation department has some 275 plows and 450 plow drivers and supervisors clearing roads on Long Island. It had more than 1,500 plows working statewide and sent close to 100 additional plow drivers and other staffers to Long Island in response to the storm, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office.

LIRR delays

The Long Island Rail Road tweeted shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday that it was experiencing systemwide delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes due to weather-related switch trouble.

The LIRR is running on an "expanded weekend schedule" Thursday, with similar service levels to those on Saturdays and Sundays and some extra trains on the busiest branches.

The reduced capacity allows the railroad to minimize the flipping of rail switches, which are prone to freezing in severe winter weather.

But even with the lighter schedule, the railroad has run into trouble in the storm. Some West Hempstead trains have been replaced by buses, and Port Washington service is running hourly "until further notice." LIRR officials urged riders to check the railroad’s TrainTime app for real-time scheduling information.

"Our teams have been working nonstop to clear snow from station stairs and platforms," the LIRR said in a message to its customers Thursday morning. "We'll keep shoveling and salting throughout the day, but if you do need to travel, please be careful: Watch out for slippery spots, hold handrails, and don't run to catch the train."

Because snow accumulation had not reached 10 inches Thursday morning — the threshold at which it could interrupt the connectivity between train wheels and the electrified third rail — the LIRR has not suspended service on any branch, as per its policy.

Fewer LIRR riders were expected to be affected than in other storms in recent years. Railroad weekday ridership remains at just around 25% of pre-pandemic levels, and LIRR officials said they expected that figure to fall further during the storm.

Bus detours

The Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE Bus, also reported several storm-related detours, including on its n6, n20H, n21, n23, n24m n25, and n27 routes. Riders were advised to check NICE’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, and the "service alerts" on its website, for updated travel information."We have supervisors assessing road conditions this morning," NICE said in a statement. "Currently all routes are running but with 45-minute delays. Additionally our North Shore detours from last night are still in place this morning due to impassible roads."

Suffolk County Transit also reported some detours and service changes via Twitter, and delayed the start time of all its bus runs until 8 a.m.

Airport cancellations

There were dozens of cancellations at the region’s major airports — Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty.

Islip-owned Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma had stopped flights Wednesday night because of white-out conditions, but carriers planned to resume flying in early afternoon, Supervisor Carpenter said.

The airport recorded about 7 inches of snow, she said.

Express service on the New York City subways was suspended indefinitely, the MTA tweeted Thursday morning. "Until we can move the trains we stored on express tracks," the tweet said, "all lines will run local-only service," the MTA said.