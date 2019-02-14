Suffolk County has extended the amnesty program that waives late fees and penalties on outstanding moving violations, red light citations and parking tickets.

The amnesty program, which started in December, was set to expire on Feb. 20 but will now go through Feb. 28 before the county starts booting and towing cars, officials said.

“We can think of no better Valentine’s Day gift than offering our residents an extra week to rectify their outstanding violations," said Paul Margiotta, executive director of the Suffolk County Traffic and Parking Violation Agency. "Before it is too late, I urge everyone to take advantage of this program before enforcement action is taken.”

Since it was launched in December, the amnesty has helped more than 2,300 residents settle outstanding penalties, the agency said.

The program also applies to moving violations that may have been pleaded down to parking tickets, but it does not cover cases in which a judge has suspended the driver’s registration or privilege to register a motor vehicle and cases in which a hearing for suspension is pending, county officials said.

The booting and towing will start after the county hires a vendor that will use license-plate scanning technology to find vehicles with unpaid tickets, officials said.

Those interested in getting fees and penalties waived can visit the Suffolk County Traffic Court in the H. Lee Dennison Building, 100 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hauppauge, or call 866-637-0008 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.