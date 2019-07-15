Suffolk County residents who complain about dangerous potholes on county roads will see them filled within 48 hours, County Executive Steve Bellone pledged Monday.

Bellone unveiled a $7 million Pothole Action Plan, which he said would have highway workers fill in serious potholes within 48 hours of a complaint and less dangerous ones within five business days.

Bellone called the plan an “investment towards repairing our roadways and making sure we’re eliminating those potholes that can be such a problem for our residents and drivers.”

Under the plan, pothole reports made to 311 -- a new call service that centralizes complaints in Suffolk -- would generate service orders and send send public works employees out to inspect the potholes, Bellone said.

County highway workers then would fill the pothole on a timeline depending on whether it was considered dangerous or just a “skimmer.” The categories are determined by a pothole’s width, depth and capacity to cause vehicle damage, Bellone said.

Residents who file complaints and gave their email addresses to 311 operators will receive updates on repair progress. Those who call 311 about potholes on roads maintained by other jurisdictions will be transferred to the proper municipality, Bellone said.

Bellone said the 311 system, which launched in May, gives officials data to analyze and track response times.

So far this year, county officials have spent about $125,000 and used more than 450 tons of asphalt to fill in about 200 potholes and address road conditions, acting public works Commissioner Darnell Tyson said.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

County officials on Monday demonstrated their speed in filling potholes, using two they created in the public works yard in Commack just before a news conference began. Bellone scooped a shovel-full of asphalt into one of them, getting some on his leather dress shoe.