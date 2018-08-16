State transportation officials on Thursday announced overnight road closures on a segment of Sunrise Highway/Route 27 in Babylon and Islip during several weeks beginning this weekend.

Starting on Sunday between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., two eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway, or Route 27, from Exit 40 (State Route 231) to Exit 39 (Hubbards Path), will be closed Sunday nights through Thursday nights.

And two westbound lanes will be closed from Monday nights to Friday nights.

One lane and service roads will remain open during the approximately three-week period, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The closures facilitate an upgrade to the overpass bridge for Higbie Lane, which will undergo painting and minor steel repairs.

Officials advise motorists to drive carefully through work zones and obey speed restrictions as well as the instructions of the flag personal, for their safety and the safety of the highway work crew.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.