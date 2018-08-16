Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
76° Good Afternoon
Long IslandTransportation

Overnight closure of Sunrise Highway planned in Babylon, Islip, DOT says

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

State transportation officials on Thursday announced overnight road closures on a segment of Sunrise Highway/Route 27 in Babylon and Islip during several weeks beginning this weekend.

Starting on Sunday between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., two eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway, or Route 27, from Exit 40 (State Route 231) to Exit 39 (Hubbards Path), will be closed Sunday nights through Thursday nights.

And two westbound lanes will be closed from Monday nights to Friday nights.

One lane and service roads will remain open during the approximately three-week period, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The closures facilitate an upgrade to the overpass bridge for Higbie Lane, which will undergo painting and minor steel repairs.

Officials advise motorists to drive carefully through work zones and obey speed restrictions as well as the instructions of the flag personal, for their safety and the safety of the highway work crew.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on July Schumer to meet with Supreme Court nominee
Former CIA Director John Brennan has been deeply Ex-CIA director says Trump is trying to silence critics
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini says there DA: 16 arrested in Montauk drug ring bust
Alexcy Romero, the new superintendent of Fire Island Native NYer to lead Fire Island National Seashore
Letitia James, a Democratic candidate for state attorney Democratic AG candidate makes 10th stop on LI
A Long Island Rail Road train struck and Person hit, killed by LIRR train in Shirley