Traffic on Long Island roads, especially LIE, close to pre-pandemic levels

Marlane Moynagh said she enjoyed some commuting relief during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in recent months has noticed more traffic congestion.

Moynagh's normal 20-minute late afternoon drive from Floral Park to Port Washington for an exercise workout had doubled in time.

"It’s kind of a bummer. … Everyone is back out," Moynagh said, referring to commuters. "But it’s not as bad as before — it’s not bumper to bumper."

While it's unclear how the COVID-19 pandemic will play out, more people definitely are back on Long Island roads — with traffic counts close to pre-pandemic levels, especially on the Long Island Expressway. Driving patterns on the Island also continue to morph, as flexible work routines have shifted traditional peak commuting times on heavily traveled highways.

Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX, a Kirkland, Washington-based company that analyzes data from navigation units, fleet providers, mobile apps and road sensors, said "people's travel habits have changed" because of the pandemic. He examined Long Island's driving patterns for Newsday.

"We still see a strong peak for travel on all of these roadways during the afternoon, and that is something that is consistent. They’re not exactly the same as they were two years ago, and people are going all over the place, not necessarily to downtown or commuting hubs. It’s still getting kind of ironed out," Pishue said.