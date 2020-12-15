Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday warned a predicted snowstorm could create "blindout conditions" on local roads, making for perilous commutes Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

More than a foot of forecast snowfall and wind gusts reaching 50 mph will hamper plowing operations and make for a "treacherous" commute Wednesday night and a "very, very difficult" commute Thursday morning, Bellone said during a news conference at a public works yard in Commack, where he stood before a small mountain of road salt.

"This will be a major storm event," Bellone said. "We are urging people to use extreme caution."

The first major storm this winter also is expected to have a major impact on Long Island’s railroad commuters as well — although there are fewer of them these days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which includes the Long Island Rail Road, said Tuesday it was "hard at work" preparing for the storm, but that the possibility of service suspensions loomed if snow accumulations reach 10 inches or more — the threshold at which connectivity with the electrified third rail could be compromised.

The storm likely will affect far fewer LIRR commuters than those in recent years. LIRR ridership remains at around 25% of pre-pandemic levels, although many of those who remain are essential workers, the railroad said.

MTA officials, including LIRR president Phillip Eng, were scheduled to share more details of their storm preparations at a virtual news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

To avoid backups on Long Island highways during the evening rush hours, Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron advised residents to work remotely or leave work early Wednesday. Snow is expected to begin falling around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Nassau County’s public bus provider also warned of "many road closures, detours and delays" in the storm, especially for riders on the North Shore and in flood-prone areas.

"Delays and service disruptions could continue through Friday morning as snow plowing operations continue after the storm has passed," the Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE Bus, said in a statement. "As always, passenger and employee safety will remain the top priority for NICE Bus."

The State Department of Transportation said it was prepared to respond to the storm with a fleet that includes 1,613 large snowplows, 179 medium duty plows, 52 tow plows, 13 pickups with plows and 311 large loaders. The state advised motorists to stay "well behind" snowplows, because plow drivers have limited lines of sight and can experience difficulties maneuvering or stopping quickly.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey also urged drivers to use caution when crossing its bridges and tunnels, where speed restrictions may be in effect. The Port Authority, which operates the region’s major airports, encouraged travelers to reach out directly to carriers and airlines for the latest information on delays, cancellations and re-bookings.