Safety enhancements along one of Long Island's busiest arteries and portions of other roads in Nassau and Suffolk counties include new curb ramps and fixes to traffic signals and sidewalks, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

The upgrades to the 90-mile stretch of Route 25, that extends from Queens to Orient Point will help with navigation of what could increasingly be crowded thoroughfares as the state recovers from the pandemic, Hochul said in a statement.

The $8.6 million-project also includes ramps, signals and markings for Selden, Coram, and Centereach.

A second $2.7 million project constructed 123 new ADA-compliant curb ramps on Route 24 in the Town of Hempstead, Route 25A in the Town of Huntington and Route 27 in the Town of Southampton.

"If we are serious about securing a greener future for all New Yorkers, making our streets safer and more walkable needs to be at the top of our agenda," Hochul said.

Pedestrian fatalities have been a persistent concern in both Nassau and Suffolk, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, a University of Albany affiliate.

In Nassau, 24 pedestrians were killed last year in crashes while 559 were injured. In Suffolk, the 2020 death toll for pedestrians was 31, with 350 injured.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hochul, who became governor Tuesday, inherited the project from former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's administration.

The new projects added more than 250 curb ramps and 1,800 feet of new or upgraded sidewalks, Hochul said. Dozens of new traffic signals and signs also were installed.

In the Town of Brookhaven, 1,000 feet of new sidewalks were built by the westbound lanes of Route 25 in Selden and Coram, where there were none before, and two new traffic signals, to aid shoppers and residents, were placed at Selden’s Adirondack Drive and Centereach’s North Howell Avenue.

In the Town of Riverhead, a new pedestrian crossing and signals will improve the flow of traffic at Court Street, Hochul said. That upgrade, she added, includes "beautifying with colored traffic signal masts and fresh concrete around the northeast corner near the historic World War I memorial."