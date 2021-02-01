Transportation officials are asking commuters to stay off the rails and roads until Tuesday, at the earliest, as the snowstorm is making traveling conditions difficult and dangerous.

All of Long Island’s major roads were either wet, snowy or icy Monday morning, according to state road data. The main highways appeared largely clear during the morning rush hours, but the persistent snowfall made for slow going for the few cars on the road. Traffic cameras showed only minimal activity around 8 a.m. along the Long Island Expressway and the Northern and Southern State parkways, which looked passable, but slick.

The Long Island Rail Road, which is operating on a weekend schedule through Tuesday, reported several storm-related delays, ranging from 10 to nearly 30 minutes. Some trains operated at a reduced speed because of a car stuck near the tracks by Deer Park. Other delays were blamed on switch trouble in Jamaica and Huntington.

Appearing on News 12 shortly after 9 a.m., LIRR president Phillip Eng said "things are going smoothly" so far, but for "a few minor switch issues."

"The workforce is out and about. Snow-fighting equipment is continuously running throughout the system," said Eng, who mentioned snowblowers and glycol trains, which coat the third rail with antifreeze, as among the tools being used on the railroad.

The railroad’s delays were expected to impact relatively few riders, as weekday ridership has remained around 25% of pre-pandemic levels in recent months, and was expected to fall sharply because of the storm. MTA officials have said many of those continuing to use their system are essential workers without much of a choice.

"The overwhelming message for everybody is … please stay at home if you can at all, because there’s going to be things that are unpredictable that will happen with a storm like what’s about to hit us," Mario Peloquin, chief operating officer for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said at Sunday news conference about the agency’s storm preparation efforts.

The MTA, which includes the LIRR, Metro-North Railroad, and New York City’s subways, buses, bridges and tunnels, has activated its "situation room," where agency personnel are stationed around the clock to monitor and communicate as the storm develops.

The LIRR also worked to winterize its system ahead of the storm, including by positioning crews strategically to be able to respond to emergencies, by purging train brake lines of moisture to prevent them from freezing, and by fitting trains with special equipment to scrape ice off the electrified third rail. The railroad also uses heaters to keep ice off third rails and critical track switches.

Still, the threat of service suspensions looms over the railroad if 10 or more inches of snow accumulates on the tracks — the threshold at which trains’ connectivity with the electrified third rail could be compromised. At that level, "Service on some or all routes may be temporarily reduced or suspended to clear tracks and avoid stranding trains," according to the railroad’s snow policy.

"Should there be a time when we have accumulations where the third rail is fully covered, it will be temporary suspensions, just to be able to get crews in there to help clear the snow," Eng said.

The MTA also took precautions at its bridges and tunnels, where tractor trailers and tandem trucks were banned starting at 6 a.m. Monday. All noncritical roadwork is suspended throughout the storm.

Long Island’s two main bus providers also were feeling the effects of the storm. Ahead of the storm, Suffolk County Transit suspended all bus service on Monday.

At 6:30 a.m., the Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE, reported all its routes operating with 30-minute delays, with two routes — the n23 and n27 — being detoured.

The Island’s two major ferry providers — the Cross Sound Ferry out of Orient Point and the Bridgeport and Port Jefferson Steamboat Company — canceled all departures for Monday.

Amtrak also announced several schedule changes along its Northeast Corridor, including the cancellation of all Acela trains between Boston and Washington, D.C.

Appearing on 1010 WINS radio, New York City Transit interim president Sarah Feinberg said she expected that subways would stop running express service at some point Monday, and instead run only local service.

The agency also may be forced to consider suspending all aboveground subway service later in the afternoon "as things get really rough."

"We have not made the decision on that yet. We always plan in case we need to. We’d obviously love to avoid that, but if things get really bad, that’s something we’ll have to announce later in the day," Feinberg said. "As expected, it’s starting to worsen out there right now. Just in the last hour, it’s deteriorating a bit."

Air travel also came to a halt, as almost all of the flights in and out of John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Long Island MacArthur Airport were canceled through the late morning, according to airport websites.