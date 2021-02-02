Long Island’s transportation system was moving again Tuesday, after being dealt a crippling blow by a nor’easter that brought up to 15 inches of snow to some parts of the region.

The Long Island Rail Road, bus service in Nassau and Suffolk, along with outdoor subway service in New York City, were back running following lengthy shutdowns Monday.

Long Island’s major roads appeared cleared of snow, but were slick, with traffic moving briskly and crashes still littering the region. All lanes appeared plowed on the Long Island Expressway and the Northern and Southern State parkways, traffic cameras showed. Traffic appeared to still be lighter than normal, with the lingering precipitation making for wet, slushy driving.

The 511 traffic information system showed six crashes on major local roads Tuesday morning, including one on the westbound side of the Northern State Parkway in Dix Hills potentially blocking one lane, and another on the westbound Long Island Expressway blocking the carpool lane in the Syosset-Jericho area.

Nassau County police responded to 20 car crashes Tuesday through 9 a.m., most occurring during the morning rush hour, the department said. That’s down from the nearly 120 crashes the department tallied Monday. Suffolk police could not immediately provide the number of car crashes in the county.

In a news release, the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that a ban imposed Monday on commercial vehicles, empty trailers and tandem trailers on state highways has been lifted.

Following the LIRR’s restoration of service, the railroad said "snow clearing efforts continue throughout the system."

The LIRR, which suspended service Monday afternoon, began running trains again overnight, and was set to operate on a weekend schedule all day Tuesday. There were some lingering train delays caused by the weather, and buses replaced train service between Greenport and Ronkonkoma.

The LIRR cautioned customers to allow for extra travel time and take precautions when getting on and off trains and on station platforms and staircases.

Patrick Foye, chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — the LIRR’s parent organization — said the region’s transportation network "looks pretty well," given the strength of the storm. He noted that a Manhattan water main break on 96th Street is causing some subway disruptions on the 1, 2 and 3 subway lines, and that city buses are running at about 75% strength.

"All things considered, given the severity of the storm, mass transit and the MTA came out of this well, and it's a tribute to our forces, who worked hard before, during and after the storm," Foye told WCBS NewsRadio 880.

At the Hicksville train station Tuesday, early morning commuters boarded trains heading for the city.

"There's not that much snow," said Joe O'Connell, of Hicksville. "I've seen much worse."

Air travel remained all but stopped in the region Tuesday morning. All flights departing from Long Island MacArthur and LaGuardia airports were canceled through midmorning, as were most out of JFK Airport, according to the airport websites. Some arrivals were still scheduled, however, albeit most with delays.

At least 113 scheduled flights at JFK Airport on Tuesday have been canceled, according to an overnight tweet on the airport's official Twitter page.

Port Jefferson ferry service will resume at noon Tuesday, according to its website, after canceling departures Monday. The Cross Sound Ferry, running between Orient Point and New London, Connecticut, also was set to resume regular service on Tuesday, after being suspended Monday and canceling some Tuesday morning trips.

The Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE, and Suffolk County Transit also resumed bus service Tuesday, but with some detours caused by impassible streets and slippery roads.