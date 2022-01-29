The region’s airports and mass transit system came to a near standstill on Saturday as a major snowstorm pummeled Long Island.

Suffolk, Nassau and state officials urged people to stay home and off the roads.

"It’s still very dangerous out there. These are dangerous weather conditions, and we’re reminding people to avoid travel at all costs," Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a news conference.

In Islip, Long Island MacArthur Airport was shut down, with all flights canceled, Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said. Carpenter anticipates the airport may open on Sunday.

At Kennedy Airport, more than 75% of flights, or 877, had been canceled, and more than 90%, or 556, at LaGuardia, on Saturday morning, according to Port Authority spokesman Tom Topousis.

The snow also halted Long Island Rail Road service early Saturday morning. MTA chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said the transit agency plans to reopen the LIRR Monday, depending on cleanup.

NICE bus, or Nassau Inter-County Express, and Suffolk County Transit also suspended service on Saturday.

Fire Island ferries were canceled through Monday, and Shelter Island ferries are running on a limited basis, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

There were 57 car accidents in Suffolk since the storm started on Friday night.

The state reduced speed limits on the Long Island Expressway and the Northern and Southern State parkways to keep distance around snow plows, said Jackie Bray, the commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Speed limits on bridges also were reduced, and the state has banned all empty tractor-trailers and tandem trailers, she said.

State and local work crews were busy clearing roadways across the region.

The state has 450 operators working the storm, and 250 plow trucks clearing ice and snow, state Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. The state moved more than 100 extra personnel downstate and to Long Island to clear trees and plow roads, Dominguez added.