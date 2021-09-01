Pandemic overshadows Labor Day again, as travelers prepare for long weekend

Labor Day weekend travelers will this year again encounter restrictions and recommendations to help stem the spread of COVID19, as the delta variant pushes up cases around the world.

Air travel, especially international flights, may be complicated by the European Union this week recommending reinstating restrictions on tourists arriving from the United States.

Robert Sinclair Jr., an AAA Northeast spokesman, said AAA travel agents are nevertheless seeing people book travel to Jamaica, Europe, primarily Germany, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale, which he called "surprising," especially "considering all the logistics" for international travel, such as taking a COVID-19 test or obtaining a vaccination passport.

What to know

recommends those who are unvaccinated avoid travel due to the increasing spread of COVID-19. The European Union removed the U.S. from its list of “safe” countries whose residents can travel to its 27 member states without requirements such as quarantine and testing.

removed the U.S. from its list of “safe” countries whose residents can travel to its 27 member states without requirements such as quarantine and testing. The AAA said current trends in New York City bridge and tunnel traffic show there could be more than 3 million trips on MTA facilities during Labor Day weekend.

"You’ve got all these different things that are up in the air," Sinclair said. "It’s just really surprising given all the complications that are involved that flying is so popular, particularly to two international destinations in the top five."

On Monday, the EU recommended that due to rising coronavirus in the United States, the country should be removed from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel, a reversal of its advice in June.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 cases have risen sharply as delta – which can cause more infections and spread faster – became the predominant strain of the virus.

During a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said people who have not received any COVID-19 vaccination should avoid traveling.

"First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," she said.

The AAA Northeast said flying can also be a challenge, depending on the availability of flights, which is down 30% compared with 2019.

Sinclair said AAA is also watching if gasoline prices increase after oil platforms and drilling rigs were closed along the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Ida.

Gas prices nationally are $3.17 per gallon, the AAA Gas website reported Wednesday, while on Long Island the price averages $3.24 and $3.25 in New York City.

In New York City, a AAA analysis of bridge and tunnel traffic has found that overall volume through Aug. 21 is 11% below 2019.

"But in the last five weeks, traffic levels are just five percent behind 2019," AAA said in a statement. "If that trend continues, there could be over 3 million trips on [Metropolitan Transportation Authority] facilities during Labor Day weekend."

Meanwhile, the MTA, the Long Island Rail Road’s parent organization, will provide five additional trains heading east from Penn Station, beginning Friday.

The LIRR, which mandates riders wear masks, will run on a holiday schedule on Labor Day and there will be extra trains heading west from Montauk and the Hamptons.