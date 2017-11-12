Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday called for a review of the Transporation Security Administration’s airport screening procedures and called its failings “a major threat we must neutralize.”

Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Inspector General’s office should conduct a thorough review of the TSA’s employee training procedures and examine the need for upgraded weapons detection technology.

His statement comes come as millions of Americans prepare to travel on passenger airlines for the Thanksgiving holiday and follow a new report from the federal Office of the Inspector General that found undercover investigators were able to frequently evade airport screeners and sneak banned items past TSA checkpoints.

Fake weapons and explosives were smuggled successfully through TSA-manned security checkpoints.

“In an era of lone wolf terrorists, the continued TSA security failures at airports across the country are highly concerning and a major threat we must neutralize,” Schumer said in a news release. “In light of the recent test result reports, TSA should move immediately to address all holes, shortfalls and gaps in training procedures, technology, and the entire airport security process.”

TSA Administrator David Pekoske, who appeared last week before the House Committee on Homeland Security to discuss the report’s findings, said in a statement then that the agency was pursuing new technology, such as automated screening lanes and credential authentication topography.

“We take the OIG’s findings very seriously and are implementing measures that will improve screening effectiveness at checkpoints,” Pekoske said Wednesday in a news release. “We are focused on staying ahead of a dynamic threat to aviation with continued investment in the workforce, enhanced procedures, and new technologies,” he added.

Schumer called the revelation of smuggled fake explosives and weapons “deeply alarming,” citing recent terrorist attacks, including the ISIS-inspired Halloween attack in Manhattan that killed eight people and injured 11 others.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In 2016, the TSA screened more than 2 million passengers daily and 466 million checked bags.