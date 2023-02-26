Work stoppage over pay by Lyft, Uber drivers at LaGuardia

Uber and Lyft workers are holding a 12-hour work stoppage Sunday at LaGuardia Airport as drivers seek higher wages amid rising gas prices, according to a driver's union.

The stoppage continues until midnight Sunday with picket lines set up at various spots around the airport, according to Bhairavi Desai, president of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, a driver's union.

The NYTWA represents about 27,000 members, of which nearly half drive for Uber and Lyft. The rally is taking place at the airport’s “cellphone lot” where drivers await pickup assignments, she said.

Workers are essentially asking for three things: to reinstitute a raise awarded by the Taxi and Limousine Commission but overturned in court in January; greater transparency and fairness regarding the companies’ layoff and firing policies; and overall higher wages.

“We’re fighting for higher pay on every trip,” Desai said. “Fundamentally, there's the issue of the payments just being too low.”

Desai noted that drivers are responsible for vehicle financing, insurance and maintenance as well as the cost of gasoline.

The TLC last year granted the drivers a 7% raise on the per-minute rate and 24.7% raise on the per-mile rate, but in December Uber sued to stop the increase.

A judge ruled in Uber’s favor stating that the commission did not adequately explain its calculations but urged the TLC to try and pass the raise again.

“This court sympathizes with the plight of the ride service drivers, whose deserved raise is being held up by a legal technicality not of their own making,” Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in his decision.

The TLC will host a public hearing on new proposed pay rules on Wednesday.

“Earlier this month, for-hire vehicle drivers got their third rate increase since 2020,” Uber spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein said in a statement. “Ours is the only industry in the state with a legally mandated annual wage review tied to the rate of inflation, which we support. As has historically been the case, we anticipate drivers will continue to deliver for New Yorkers today and there will be no impact.”

A study released by the UCLA Labor Center earlier this month found that the ride-share companies were on average pocketing more per trip than they were three years ago — 9% of passenger fares in 2019 compared to 20.7% in 2022.

A Lyft spokesman said the company supports the TLC's new plan.

"The TLC's proposal includes changes that will ensure fairer competition within our industry,” Lyft spokesperson CJ Macklin said in an emailed statement. “We are appreciative of them listening to our concerns and look forward to continued engagement on ways we can improve ride-share overall."