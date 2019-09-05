Motorists can now drive somewhere they never could before: under the Long Island Rail Road’s tracks in New Cassel.

Six months after closing Urban Avenue near the grade crossing there, LIRR officials on Thursday morning opened a new underpass running beneath the railroad’s Main Line. MTA chief development officer Janno Lieber said an innovative new approach to building allowed the project to move much more quickly than past grade crossing eliminations, which took years.

“For this project, we said ‘Nuh-uh. We are going to get the grade crossing eliminations done in six months,” Lieber said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by MTA and railroad labor leaders. “We are building this project step-by-step, and we want to do it in a way that will build credibility with Long Island.”

The Urban Avenue crossing is the first of seven to be eliminated as part of the LIRR’s $2.6 billion effort to construct a 9.8-mile-long third track on its Main Line between Floral Park and Hicksville. LIRR officials have said eliminating the crossings will reduce accidents, cut down on noise pollution, and eliminate traffic backups caused by downed gates.

Over a weekend in July, workers excavated the land beneath the railroad’s tracks and pushed in a prefabricated 3.5 million-pound bridge/tunnel. The new configuration includes a two-lane road and pedestrian sidewalk.

“I think, as you look at it, it’s a beauty. No longer will the gates be down for more than a half-hour out of every 60 minutes in the peak hours. No longer will our trains have to blow their horns,” LIRR president Phillip Eng said. “It’s a testament to us finding new ways of doing things, being sensitive to the community, and showing that we can deliver on our commitments.”