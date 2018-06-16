Golf fans traveling to the U.S. Open once again relied heavily on the Long Island Rail Road’s temporary Shinnecock Hills station.

LIRR trains traveling to Shinnecock for day three of the tournament were delayed an average of 20 minutes Saturday morning because of a high number of riders, the railroad said.

One train to Speonk was extended to Shinnecock to accommodate more passengers, causing congestion along the single-track stretch.

By 9 a.m., the LIRR said the parking lot at the Patchogue station was full for the third day in a row.

LIRR staff have been deployed across the Montauk branch in order to make any necessary adjustments to trains, an LIRR spokeswoman said.

This afternoon, the 1:33 p.m. westbound train from Montauk to Jamaica will add a stop at Shinnecock Hills for spectators traveling to and from the Open, the LIRR said in a service advisory.

