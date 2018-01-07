TODAY'S PAPER
More delays at Kennedy Airport after water main break

The airport tweeted just before 3 p.m. that the break was at Terminal 4, and advised travelers to check with their airlines.

By Nicole Fuller and Nicole Levy nicole.fuller@newsday.com, nicole.levy@amny.com @NicoleFuller
A water main break Sunday afternoon at Kennedy Airport was causing flight delays, according to the airport.

The airport tweeted just before 3 p.m. that the break was at Terminal 4, and advised travelers to check with their airlines before coming to the airport.

Hourslong delays continued to plague some travelers at Kennedy on Sunday morning, two days after flights resumed at the major...

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

