Long Island Rail Road work on positive train control and the Double Track project will cause service changes on two branches for all weekends in August and reduce service between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica Station for two weekends, the LIRR said in service advisories.

On the Ronkonkoma Branch, buses will replace trains between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville due to the Double Track project construction on Saturday, Sunday and the early morning hours of Monday. The railroad advises arriving up to 45 minutes before normal train times. These service changes will be in place for every weekend in August.

Service on the Port Washington Branch will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly due to positive train control testing between Woodside and Bayside in Queens. The reductions will be from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Similar PTC testing will also occur there for every weekend in August.

From Monday to Friday next week, there will be widespread peak and off-peak schedule changes on the Ronkonkoma, Babylon, Far Rockaway and Port Jefferson branches for the Double Track project.

That long-running project is expected to improve service and reliability on the Ronkonkoma Branch and reduce delays by adding flexibility, the railroad has said.

The federally required PTC system uses radio transponders on tracks and trains to automatically slow down or stop a train that is going too fast, about to hit another or violating a signal.

Trackwork and PTC testing will suspend overnight service between Jamaica Station in Queens and Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The last eastbound train to depart Atlantic Terminal on Friday night will be the 11:08 p.m. train to Far Rockaway, stopping at Jamaica at 11:29 p.m. The last westbound train from Jamaica to Atlantic Terminal departs Jamaica at 10:48 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, daytime service will run hourly between 5 a.m. and 10:45 p.m. and there will be no weekend service to Nostrand Avenue and East New York Stations.

For those looking to travel between Brooklyn and Jamaica Station during the late-night service suspension and for Nostrand Avenue and East New York riders, New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets.

The schedule changes between Jamaica Station and Atlantic Terminal will also be in effect next weekend.

More information is available at mta.info.