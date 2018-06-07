TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR resumes service with delays amid Westbury scrapyard fire

Service on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches between Hicksville and Mineola had been suspended on Thursday morning.

Firefighters respond to a blaze in a scrapyard

Firefighters respond to a blaze in a scrapyard on Hopper Street in Westbury on Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Kevin Imm

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
LIRR service was temporarily suspended in both directions Thursday morning between Hicksville and Mineola because of a fire in a scrapyard in Westbury, officials said.

The suspension was reported at 6:20 a.m. and had ended by 6:40 a.m., the railroad said in service advisories.

A Long Island Rail Road spokeswoman said the suspension affected the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches, which feed into the Main Line at Hicksville. Residual delays were averaging 10 to 20 minutes in both directions as of 8 a.m., the LIRR said.

The fire on Hopper Street just south of Railroad Avenue was reported at 5:40 a.m. and was under control two hours later, fire officials said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

