The Westbury LIRR station’s north side parking lot closed Monday and will remain shut until early 2021 in preparation of construction of a three-level garage to accommodate additional commuters in the future.

The building of the new parking structure at the site, with spaces for 676 vehicles, is part of the Long Island Rail Road's expansion project to add a third track along the nearly 10 miles between Floral Park and Hicksville.

During construction, village residents who have permits can continue to use the south side parking lot, according to the LIRR. Non-village residents can use the free parking lot at the Source Mall, located at Old Country Road and Fortunoff Way. The mall lot can accommodate about 300 vehicles, the LIRR said.

Parking restrictions for the station's south lot are in effect on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., the LIRR said. After 6 p.m., on weekends and on federal holidays, parking is free to all, including commuters who do not have parking permits. Overnight parking is not permitted at any time.

A free shuttle bus will run between the station and alternate parking lot, including on federal holidays, the LIRR said. The interval will be 20 minutes during peak periods and 30 minutes during off-peak periods.

The shuttle stop locations are:

Source Mall parking lot: Northwest side of the lot, off Old County Road.

Westbury station: North side of the station, east of the taxi service on Union Avenue.

Westbury was awarded a $10 million state grant for downtown revitalization in 2016, and the village is planning development near the LIRR station.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's latest fare increase took effect Sunday. Daily ticket-buyers are now paying between 25 cents and $1.25 more for a one-way ticket. Weekly tickets went up by as much as $4.50 and Ten-Trip tickets rose by as much as $12.50. Monthly ticket-holders won't see the increase until May.

More information and project updates are available at mta.info.