Several Long Island business leaders are calling on the MTA to move the Long Island Rail Road’s Yaphank train station closer to Brookhaven National Laboratory, a location they say will get more use and support Brookhaven’s economy.

In a letter sent Monday to Metropolitan Transportation Authority acting chairman and chief executive officer Janno Lieber, the business leaders called on the MTA to "immediately" get working on a long-discussed effort to relocate the Yaphank station, which sits on Park Street near Suffolk County Road 21.

In late 2018, the LIRR took on a $20 million study of a potential relocation of the Yaphank station, which is served by just three eastbound and four westbound trains each day. The station saw about 30 riders on an average day even before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has further reduced ridership. According to the MTA’s project overview, the station would be moved to "a new site east of the present station" that has not yet been finalized.

The letter’s authors called for the station to be moved to a location that "identifies the straightest, shortest route to the East End."

"This project could help enable the MTA to better serve communities on the East End of Long Island and support regional businesses as well as Brookhaven National Laboratory, a critical economic development asset for our region," said the letter, which was signed by the heads of the Long Island Association, the Association for a Better Long Island, the Long Island Builders Institute, the Hauppauge Industrial Assocation Long Island, and the Long Island Contractor’s Association.

Officials with the MTA and LIRR did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The letter noted that Brookhaven National Laboratory already employs 2,500 people, and will attract more workers now that it has secured a $2.6 billion federal contract to build an electron ion collider. A relocated train station also would address traffic and parking problems near Ronkonkoma station, and stimulate economic development in the Town of Brookhaven and along the William Floyd Parkway corridor, the letter said.

The authors also called on the railroad to prioritize electrifying its tracks from Ronkonkoma to Yaphank, or to expedite plans to run battery-powered trains in the portions of the LIRR's territory that are not electrified.