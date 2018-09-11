Several major airlines and the nation’s railroad service have canceled travel to and from airports and train stations in states where Hurricane Florence is expected to strike, and are waiving change fees for travel on other days.

Officials at popular airlines operating in the New York area, including American, Southwest, Delta, United and JetBlue, have announced on Twitter, in alerts and on their websites that they will offer waivers for travel to airports in Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington.

The airlines are offering waivers for travel to and from those destinations for varying time periods ranging from Sept. 10 through Sept. 17. They advise passengers to call or go online to make changes and find out the terms of the modifications, including the deadline by which customers may make changes.

“Due to the forecasted track of Hurricane Florence, travel to/from/through the cities below may be impacted,” Delta wrote on its website. “If you wish to cancel your trip as a result of a flight cancellation or significant delay (90 minutes or more), you are entitled to a refund for the unused portion of your ticket. Even if your flight is not canceled, you may make a one-time change to your ticket without fee if you are scheduled to travel to, from, or through the following destination(s).”

Additionally, Amtrak announced it would restrict travel through the affected states from Wednesday through Sunday and that “Northeast Regional service will not operate south of Washington, D.C.” between Thursday and Sunday.

“Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day,” the railroad announced. “Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule.”