Thanksgiving is the busiest travel period of the year and this season will be no different, with an estimated 50.9 million Americans heading out mainly by car, the auto group AAA projects.

That would be a 3.3 percent increase over last year’s holiday and the most since 2005, the auto club said.

“A strong economy, robust labor market, rising incomes and higher consumer confidence have led to a strong year for the travel industry, which continues into the holiday season,” Robert Sinclair Jr., manager of media relations for AAA Northeast, said in a statement.

The auto club defines the Thanksgiving holiday travel period as Wednesday through Sunday, and counts trips of at least 50 miles from home.

The vast majority of people, 89 percent, will travel by car, despite an increase in gasoline prices, AAA said.

The average price of a gallon of gas this holiday season is $2.56, an increase of 41 cents over last year, the group said.

About 28.5 million passengers will use domestic airlines during the Thanksgiving travel period, Airlines for America, an industry group, predicted.

That’s a 3 percent increase from the same period last year, the group said.

Those taking to the roads and skies Wednesday will want to know that there are chances of light but steady rain starting in the wee hours of the morning and lasting into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. However, as of the early Monday afternoon forecast, uncertainty remained as to how far west the rain would track, as well as amounts, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Chances were looking to be higher for eastern Long Island, though that likelihood could extend farther west in later forecasts, the weather service said.

Those driving to areas of Pennsylvania and much of the rest of New York should prepare for a different system, which could include rain and snow.

Wednesday’s temperatures on Long Island were expected to reach the mid-50s, with Thanksgiving Day bringing mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions — with highs around the low 40s.

Friday was expected to be sunny and just a few degrees warmer, with a chance of showers Saturday and temperatures heading back to the lower 50s. Sunday was forecast to be partly sunny, with another cool-down and highs in the mid-40s.

The 2017 Thanksgiving travel period runs from Friday, Nov. 17, through Tuesday, Nov. 28, with the busiest day projected to be Sunday, with an estimated 2.88 million passengers, the group said.

Travelers using Kennedy and LaGuardia airports were advised to confirm their flights before leaving home, allow extra time for check-in and security screening and have their boarding pass and identification ready when approaching security checkpoints.

The Port Authority, which operates the two airports, noted that LaGuardia is in the midst of a massive reconstruction project.

Travelers using LaGuardia should plan additional travel time for getting to their terminal, should reserve and should consider using public transportation, the agency said.

To encourage mass transit, the Q70 bus link to LaGuardia is free from Nov. 17 through Nov. 26, the PA said.

The Port Authority said it expected about 1.6 million passengers would use its four airports — LaGuardia, Kennedy, Newark Liberty and Stewart International — during the five-day holiday weekend.

The agency said it expected about 6 million travelers would use a Port Authority facility — an airport, bridge, tunnel or PATH tubes between Manhattan and New Jersey.

Temporary lane closures due to road and bridge construction projects on state highways will be suspended from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday. However, some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.