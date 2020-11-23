With safety precautions in place for the pandemic, menorah, kinara and tree lightings, Santa visits and other holiday gatherings can help us feel connected in a year like no other. Please confirm events before setting out.

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD

ELMONT The Elmont Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual holiday lighting ceremony with no spectators at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Veterans Square, Hempstead Turnpike and Covert Avenue. The link to the ceremony will be at elmontchamber.com.

FREEPORT Tree lighting ceremony will take place 6 p.m. Dec 5. at the "triangle" on Sunrise Highway.

GARDEN CITY Holiday tree lighting at the village green gazebo, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Santa will be there, along with hot chocolate.

HEMPSTEAD The annual Kwanzaa celebration will be virtual this year. Hosted by Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby’s office, it begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 26, including a guest speaker, dancers, singers and a traditional Kwanzaa chief to discuss the seven principles of the holiday. View at the Town of Hempstead's Facebook page, facebook.com/HempsteadTown.

MALVERNE Tree lighting and other festivities along Hempstead Avenue, 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5.

MERRICK Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Merrick hosts annual menorah lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 10, at the Merrick LIRR station (Merrick Avenue and Sunrise Highway), with a 12-foot menorah, prepackaged jelly doughnuts and chocolate gelt. After the lighting, a car parade begins at 6:15 p.m. featuring decorated fire trucks and antique cars.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE Tree-lighting ceremony is tentatively at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the village green on Maple Avenue. Santa will visit, so have your camera ready. Frosty and Rudolph also will be around.

WANTAGH Jones Beach State Park's annual drive-through Magic of Lights features 240 feet of lights and music, 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 to Jan. 2. Fee Admission for standard cars, $30 to $35 at the gate.

WEST HEMPSTEAD The tree and menorah lighting at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Halls Pond Park, 671 Nassau Blvd., with carolers, ornament decorating, cookies, hot chocolate and Santa.

TOWN OF NORTH HEMPSTEAD

PORT WASHINGTON Tree lighting is tentatively at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Blumenfeld Family Park, on Main Street.

WESTBURY Tree lighting is 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Village Recreation Center, 348 Post Ave., with carolers and other live seasonal music. Santa arrives by fire truck.

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY

EAST FARMINGDALE Celebrate "Ginger Bells," decorate a gingerbread house, take a spin on a carousel, train or helicopter ride, or join a New York City taxi race, and enjoy a meal at Adventureland, 2245 Broad Hollow Rd. Santa will make a socially-distanced visit, six-feet away, for two sessions a day 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19. Fee $49.99 per person, includes four ride tickets, universalspecialevents.com.

GLEN COVE Holiday festivities start at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5 with carolers and Santa. The city's Christmas tree lighting is on School Street in downtown, 4:30 p.m.

HICKSVILLE Holiday model train exhibit coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot featuring N-, G-, On30- and O-scale trains, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Broadway Commons, Route 106/107.

CANCELED-MASSAPEQUA PARK Christmas tree and menorah lighting at 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at Massapequa Park Village Square, entertainment at the Showmobile and an appearance by Santa.

OYSTER BAY "Home for the Holidays at Coe Hall," 1395 Planting Fields Rd.: Main floor will be decorated, fireplaces will be lit and holiday music from the '20s will play for self-guided tours; hot cocoa, pre-wrapped treats and handcrafted lantern to take home; two sessions, limited space, 4 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5, 11 and 12, and 18 and 19. Fee $20 (free ages 3 and younger) in advance, plantingfields.org. Poinsettia Display: Hundreds of poinsettia, cyclamen and more on view in the Main Greenhouse at Planting Fields Arboretum, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Dec. 5 to Jan. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to Sunday through January, free.

TOWN OF BABYLON

LINDENHURST Holiday tree-lighting with Santa, costumed characters, music and refreshments, drive-through from the safety of your vehicle. Children can leave a letter for Santa, 7 p.m. Dec. 1 (rain date Dec. 2), Babylon Town Hall Park, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy.

TOWN OF BROOKHAVEN

EAST SETAUKET The Christmas story comes to life at a drive-through live Nativity with authentic characters and live animals, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5, 6, 11, 12. Hosted by Stony Brook Christian Assembly, 400 Nicolls Rd.

EAST SETAUKET Annual Three Village Electric Light Parade has been re-imagined as a drive-through, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, at Ward Melville High School, 380 Old Town Rd. Holiday floats light up the parking lot as spectators view them from the safety of their vehicles. See a display of lights, holiday themes and, of course, Santa.

PORT JEFFERSON The indoor Festival of Trees is at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A East Broadway, 631-802-2160, open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 1 to 30.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION Christmas tree lighting and Santa visit tentatively scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Port Jefferson Terryville Chamber Train Car (Routes 112 and 347). Refreshments and a photo op with Santa; menorah lighting ceremony at about 4 p.m. Dec. 10, same location, with refreshments.

ROCKY POINT Head to Broadway to watch the annual Christmas tree lighting, slated for 6 p.m. Dec. 5; Christmas caroling and hot chocolate; social distancing and masks required.

RONKONKOMA Observe Hanukkah with a menorah lighting at Raynor Park, 174 Ronkonkoma Ave., 7 p.m. Dec 10.

SHIRLEY Annual drive-through Holiday Light Show returns to Smith Point County Park campground, off William Floyd Parkway. The light show is Dec. 1 to 30, from 5 p.m. daily with closing hours that vary. Fee $25 admission for standard car at the gate.

STONY BROOK Bundle up and stroll through the Holiday Festival Promenade of Trees at the Village Center on Main Street, Dec. 6 to Jan. 4. Santa arrives at 2 p.m. Dec. 6 followed by the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

YAPHANK Take a step back in time at the Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave., 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28 to Dec. 13. Make your own lantern, take pictures and enjoy hot chocolate. Fee $15 per person, tickets must be purchased in advance, suffolkcountyfarm.campbrainregistration.com.

TOWN OF HUNTINGTON

COLD SPRING HARBOR Santa will light the tree at the fish hatchery and aquarium, 1660 Rte. 25A, at 5 p.m. Dec. 5, with refreshments, 516-692-6768, cshfishhatchery.org, $10 suggested donation per family.

DIX HILLS Grand Menorah Lighting on the first day of Hanukkah, 6 p.m. Dec. 10, at The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy., 631-351-8672. Virtual at-home family menorah lighting, 7 p.m. Dec. 14 with entertainment, Hanukkah movie, activities, games and more, via Zoom link 6193795495.

HUNTINGTON Rabbi Yaakov Raskin will light the Menorah on the first day of Hanukkah, 4 p.m. Dec. 10, at Huntington Town Hall.

TOWN OF ISLIP

BLUE POINT Menorah lighting at the base of Nicoll's Road, 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

HOLBROOK Main Street menorah lighting 6 p.m. Dec. 10.

ISLANDIA A Christmas festival tentatively begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 5 with holiday sweets and a visit from Santa, followed by a tree lighting at 5 p.m. at Islandia Village Hall, 1100 Old Nichols Rd. Islandia residents only.

OAKDALE Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a menorah lighting at the Oakdale LIRR station, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, followed by a menorah lighting at B’nai Israel Reform Temple, 67 Oakdale Rd.

RONKONKOMA Christmas-themed performance at Ballet Long Island, 1863 Pond Rd., at three times, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec 5. Decorate a Christmas ornament and take a socially distant picture with Santa for a fee. Fee Ranges from $10 to $20 per ticket.

SAYVILLE Starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 28, a trolley runs from West Sayville to Sayville. There will be gingerbread competitions through the stores on Main Street. View interactive ice sculptures on Main Street. Schedule a visit with Santa at the Sayville Chamber house, greatersayvillechamber.com.

TOWN OF SMITHTOWN

KINGS PARK Christmas tree lighting 4:15 p.m. Dec. 5 at Veterans Plaza, Smithtown Library-Kings Park Branch, 1 Church St.; menorah lighting 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at the same location.

ST. JAMES Santa will be at Flowerfield (199 Mills Pond Rd.) on a fire engine for parents to snap a photo with their children, socially distanced, noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 to 6. There will be live holiday music and a mailbox to drop a letter to Santa. Toy donations will be accepted.

SMITHTOWN Heritage Country Christmas outdoor festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 (rain date, Dec. 6); face masks and social distancing required. Walk decorated grounds, view carolers, historical demonstrations, ornament decorating, take a winter hayride (limited to 3 to 6 people, or by family), make s’mores over a fire; tree lighting TBA. One-hour timed tickets required in advance. Fee $5 per person (all ages). Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St., 631-265-6768, smithtownhistorical.org.

NISSEQUOGUE Tree lighting 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Nissequogue Fire Department, 643 Moriches Rd., St James.

THE EAST END

BRIDGEHAMPTON Sensory Santa express, 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5, at the Children's Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke. Children on the autism spectrum and their families enjoy Sensory Santa and ride on a trackless train through an outdoor holiday light show; food trucks, crafts and music. Fee $30 per family, tickets must be purchased in advance, hudsonshelpinghands.org.

CALVERTON Drive-through Riverhead Holiday Light Show, riverheadlightshow.com, at Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Ave., Nov. 19 to 22, 26 to 29, Dec. 3 to 6, 10 to 13, 17 to 30, from 5 p.m. with varying closing hours. Fee $25 for standard car at the gate.

EAST HAMPTON Aglow: A Holiday Experience, self-guided tour 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 28 at historic Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane. See caroling at the Hedges-Edwards barn, meet Santa Claus on his sleigh, take a selfie with your friends and family at the magical "Winter Wonderland" and create take-away children's crafts. Preregistration required, easthamptonhistory.org; no drop-ins. Fee $10, $5 for ages 15 and younger. The East Hampton Historical Society is hosting a Victorian Christmas at Moran Studio, 229 Main St., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Saturday, Dec. 4 to 19. Exhibit features decorated holiday tree, festive décor, period clothing, antique postcards, silver and period toys. Fee $5 admission. Take a walk down Main Street from Dec. 5 to Jan. 1 to see the area decorated with trees and garland; self-guided tours of shops, hotels, restaurants, galleries and studio in the Holiday Artist and Makers Walk during the same weeks.

RIVERHEAD Holiday farm light tour at Spirit's Promise Rescue, 2746 Sound Ave. Enjoy a 30-minute illuminated outdoor walking tour. Visit Santa's workshop and his reindeer, Dec. 3 to 19. Fee $22 per car, https://bit.ly/3jTnSSZ.

RIVERHEAD Christmas House, 1241 Old Country Rd., indoor themed rooms including a snow room with real indoor snow and a Long Island Christmas Cake Walk; 10-room family friendly holiday experience, 3 to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 to Jan. 10. Advance tickets required, christmashouselongisland.com. Fee $20, $15 ages 10 and younger Monday to Thursday; $30, $25 ages 10 and younger Friday to Sunday.

WADING RIVER Brunch with Santa at Desmond's Restaurant at East Wind Long Island, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec 13 and 20. Fee $44.95 per person, $29.95 children. Reserve at 631-846-2335.

Compiled by Keri Wall-Treudler, Lynn Petry and Dorothy Levin