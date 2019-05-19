TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
Long Island

Six injured after car strikes trolley bus with wedding party in East Islip, police say

Scene of collision between trolley bus transporting a

Scene of collision between trolley bus transporting a wedding party and car at Union Blvd.and Harwood Avenue in East Islip around 2:20 p.m., on Sunday.  Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print

A trolley bus carrying a wedding party was struck by a car in East Islip Sunday afternoon, leaving six people injured, Suffolk police said.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. when a woman driving an Alfa Romeo northbound on Harwood Avenue ran a stop sign at the intersection with Union Boulevard, police said. The vehicle struck the trolley bus, which was westbound on Union Boulevard, and then struck a pole, police said. Wires from the pole fell as a result of the impact, police said.

Five passengers from the trolley bus – which has 11 passengers and a driver aboard -- had minor injuries and were transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore as a result, police said.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with minor injuries, police said. The driver, who was not named, was also issued a summons for failing to stop at a stop sign, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A room at Merrick's Norman J. Levy Lakeside 2 more school facilities close because of mercury vapor
Phil Mickelson with fans on the autograph line Spectators in awe of PGA Championship talent
Suffolk County police on the scene of a Cops: Masked man robs 7-Eleven at gunpoint
Hofstra graduates with a decorated mortarboards on Sunday. Hofstra holds commencement
Yasmin Patterson, third from right, mother of U.S. Street sign dedicated to LI soldier killed in Iraq
A graduate with a decorated mortarboard is shown Adelphi holds 123rd commencement
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search