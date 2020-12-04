TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Trooper injured when driver using cellphone flees traffic stop

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

A state trooper hurt his knee after stopping a driver for being on his cellphone and the driver fled, according to the New York State Police.

The trooper had stopped the driver, Jeff Etienne, 26, of Westbury, on Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. on the eastbound Southern State Parkway, west of Exit 23, and Etienne, "failed to follow directions, refused to exit the vehicle and a brief struggle ensued," according to a news release.

"Etienne then fled the scene and dragged the trooper a short distance with his vehicle. The trooper pursued the vehicle to the Wantagh State Parkway when it came to a stop south of Old Country Road, at which time Etienne was taken into custody," the release said.

The release did not say which instructions Etienne is alleged to have refused to follow, what precipitated the struggle, or how the trooper ended up being dragged.

Reached by phone late Friday afternoon, Etienne's attorney, Timothy Aldridge of Levittown, said that court-set bond of $20,000 was being posted. He said he doubts that the trooper was dragged, because if he had, he would have been more seriously injured.

Criminal charges against Etienne include felony assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer, obstruction of government administration, resisting arrest and marijuana possession.

Under state law, use of a handheld mobile device is illegal, carrying fines and license points.

The trooper was treated at and released from a hospital for the knee.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

