Tropical Storm Chris, churning in place well off the Carolinas, was expected to impact Long Island in the form of high surf and rip currents, forecasters say.

The main threat is “an increased risk for dangerous rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches through Thursday, and possibly into Friday,” the National Weather Service’s Upton office said in its Monday afternoon forecast discussion.

That’s thanks to Chris and the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, which will be following on its heels a day or so later, said Jay Engle, weather service meteorologist in Upton. Both systems were forecast to remain well offshore with impacts to the area limited to high surf and possibly dangerous rip currents, he said.

Look for potential for a “moderate to high risk of strong rip currents from Tuesday through at least Thursday,” the weather service said in a hazardous weather statement.

In addition, times of high tide from Tuesday evening through Thursday bring potential for minor coastal flooding in some areas, the weather service said.

Tropical Storm Chris was forecast to reach hurricane status Monday night or Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said, with steering currents expected to send it in a northeast direction well offshore Wednesday into Thursday.

The remnants of Beryl on Monday were bringing some heavy rain and gusty winds to areas of the northeastern Caribbean, the hurricane center said.