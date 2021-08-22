Henri's storm surge and rains flooding low-lying communities, state parks

Tropical Storm Henri's storm surge and torrential rains were ramping up Sunday, flooding some of Long Island's low-lying communities and state parks, officials said.

In the flood-prone section of Lindenhurst south of Montauk Highway, water started to pond in several intersections before 9 a.m.

Some buildings, including the Moose Lodge on South Broadway, lined its doors with sandbags.

Venetian Shores Park, a beach on the Great South Bay, was closed to cars in anticipation of the storm.

People who wanted to check on their boats or get a closer look at the bay headed to the Lindenhurst Village Marina at the end of Wellwood Avenue.

Paul Krumholz of Lindenhurst and his 7-year-old son Gavin ventured out of the car in the rain to take some photos while his wife, Trish and 5-year-old son Nolan stayed inside.

"We just came here to see what the weather conditions were and to get a look at the water and see what’s going on," said Paul Krumholz.

"I didn’t expect the water would be this high," Gavin said, keeping a safe distance from the edge of the dock.

Paul Krumholz said the family spent Saturday preparing for the storm and made sure they had supplies such as batteries. But there was one item they couldn’t find.

"We ran all over yesterday looking for generators," said Gavin. "We couldn’t find one."

in Mastic Beach, some streets were under several inches of water but as of Sunday mid-day the flooding appeared to be less than predicted.

Pat Jacobsen, 78, who has lived near Narrow Bay for 50 years, said the storm passed by with a whimper after some officials warned of flooding like during Superstorm Sandy.

"This is nothing! We have flooded roads here when there are no storms," Jacobsen said standing outside her home. "This is an everyday storm."

She said she had just returned from vacation and hoped the full moon and high tide would keep the flood waters from breaching homes.

"I was afraid it was a repeat of Sandy. During Sandy had four feet of water and police were coming in rowboats checking on everybody," she said.

She said she was relieved that Henri passed by Eastern Long Island and the South Shore.

"I think everybody needed to be put on alert. If it was worse and it could’ve been a disaster, Jacobsen said.

State park officials reported extensive flooding Sunday morning at Jones Beach State Park, with rising water from Field 2 to Field 6, and at the West Bathouse up to the sea wall, said George Gorman, regional director of Long Island state parks.

Water flooded under the Jones Beach boardwalk at high tide around 9:30 a.m., but water was starting to recede. The boardwalk was not damaged.

Officials also reported erosion at Robert Moses State Park and Gilgo state Park.

All of Long Island's state parks are closed during the storm.

The Fire Island inlet bridge is closed, but Robert Moses Causeway and Wantagh State Parkway are open.

Check back for updates on this developing story.