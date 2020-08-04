See photos of Tropical Storm Isaias' effect on Long Island

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to pass Long Island Tuesday, bringing rain, winds and flooding along with it. Here are photos of Isaias' effects on the region.

This RAMMB/NOAA satellite image obtained on August 4, 2020 at 11:40 UTC shows Tropical storm Isaias off the US east coast in the Atlantic Ocean. - Hurricane Isaias slammed into North Carolina bringing life-threatening storm surges and leaving more than 350,000 homes without power, as the US eastern seaboard battened down for flash floods and destructive winds. Packing sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (around 140 kilometers per hour), the Category 1 hurricane made landfall in the southern part of the state on August 3, 2020 just before midnight (0400 GMT), the National Hurricane Center said. Three hours after reaching the coast, Isaias was downgraded to a Tropical Storm, the National, Hurricane Center (NHC) said August 4, 2020.

Field 5 at Robert Moses State Park in West Islip on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

At dawn dovercast sky and calm water is seen from the Charles J. Cowan Marina in Lindenhurst on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Tropcal Storm Isaias is on the way to the region and should strike this afternoon.

Motorists on the Meadwbrook Parkway are notified by sign of the coming driving conditions as Tropcal Storm Isaias is expected to pass through the region, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.