PSEG Long Island’s outage map showed nearly 2,400 customers without power Thursday morning, even as the company announced Wednesday night that it had restored all outages from the original 420,000 who lost electricity following Tropical Storm Isaias.

Those remaining without power, PSEG said Wednesday night, were outages that occurred since the storm, including during heavy rains Wednesday morning.

PSEG’s outage map at 10 a.m. showed 2,398 customers without power, including 797 in North Hempstead, 344 in Oyster Bay and 543 in Hempstead. A total of 663 remain out in Suffolk, and 40 in the Rockaways.

But at least one customer whose power remains out begged to differ with PSEG’s assessment.

"PSEG’s claim is not accurate," wrote Frank Perrone of East Meadow, who said he lost power just after the Aug. 4 storm, and a downed wire remains on a wooden deck in his yard, occasionally sparking.

Perrone has occasional power from the line, which is not severed from PSEG service, but he’s minimized his use of it because he fears, after 10 days left arcing in his yard, "the wire will spark and burn my house to the ground."

Perrone, a partner at the law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, said he’s been promised priority treatment from PSEG because of the sparking wire. The local fire department has contacted PSEG on behalf of Perrone, relaying the urgency of the situation.

But after 10 days he's still had no response.

"Though I had given the PSEG representative my address and account information, no one called me back and after countless, unsuccessful attempts to get back in touch with PSEG, I gave up," Perrone said.

Susan Altamore Carusi of Mill Neck had a similar story.

Each day, she said, she drives over a downed wire on her street, where 10 residents have been without power since last Tuesday. PSEG, she said, has yet to return after surveying the damage a week ago.

Most in the neighborhood have generators, she said, so life isn’t completely intolerable.

"But don’t say you’ve restored power to everyone," she said. “You haven’t.”

Donna Frasco, also of Mill Neck, described her neighborhood as “a nightmare.”

“There are wires, trees down, it’s like a war zone,” she said. “It’s so bad here. The poles have collapsed onto trees.”

Her generator has overheated and is no longer usable.

She added, “It’s a dangerous situation that no one is paying attention to,” adding that she too is driving over downed wires.

PSEG chief operating officer Dan Eichhorn had promised Wednesday afternoon that every customer who lost power during Isaias would be back by midnight. PSEG spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin, told of Perrone, Carusi and Frasco’s complaints, said Thursday, "We’re looking into these."