Several thousand Long Islanders remained without power Sunday morning as the utility said most customers will be back online by end of Sunday, with some jobs completed Monday.

"As PSEG Long Island continues to work around the clock to repair the extensive damage from Tropical Storm Isaias, it expects to have customers restored by end of day Sunday, with some jobs moving into Monday," PSEG Long Island said in a news release.

As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, about 60,000 of the 420,000 storm-affected PSEG customers remained without power, the company said.

Transmission lines and substations have been restored, while crews continue to work around the clock to restore distribution networks into neighborhoods, the utility said.

PSEG will also open six drive-through customer outreach centers from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. providing people with free water and ice. The locations are as follows: 460 E Main St., Patchogue; 1650 Islip Ave., Brentwood; 288 Pulaski Rd., Greenlawn; 250 Willis Ave., Roslyn; Five Towns Shopping Center, 253-01 Rockaway Blvd., Woodmere; and Babylon Town Hall, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., Babylon.

On Saturday, PSEG Long Island’s president acknowledged that the utility failed to keep many of its customers adequately informed in the wake of the power outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias and said some of the tens of thousands of residents still without electricity may not get it back until Monday.

“We’re extremely disappointed in the experience that we provided to customers in the communications area … ,” the utility’s president and chief operating officer, Dan Eichhorn, said. “We’ll do a full investigation. We’ll understand why those communications issues existed. It did make it difficult for customers to receive estimated time of arrivals.”

Eichhorn’s remarks came after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, state senators, Nassau County legislators and others called for investigations and public hearings on PSEG’s response to the storm, with State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) calling it a “fiasco.”

Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said his biggest issue with PSEG has been that “they’re not telling the truth” about the date when people can expect their power to be restored.

“People are making decisions based upon what they’re being told by this company,” said Trotta, who hadn't yet had his power restored in Kings Park. Trotta said that dangling wires from utility poles could still be seen on his street Saturday.

“There needs to be a change at the top,” Trotta said when asked what should be done before the next storm. “I don’t want to blame anybody, but you have to blame the guy at the top. The guy who’s on TV telling you this is going to be done in 48 hours.”

Eichhorn acknowledged that the utility has miscalculated repair times before and might have to revise them again. Even though PSEG's goal is restore all service by midnight Sunday, some repairs might bleed into Monday, he said.

The problem, he said, is that the damage was so much greater from Isaias than from other storms, with, for example, multiple trees down on a single street, rather than just one. That means more extensive restoration work and repair-time predictions that sometimes end up being wrong.

Eichhorn said 300 additional line workers were on their way to Long Island to complement the 3,000 line workers and 1,000 tree personnel already working 16-hour shifts around the clock on the Island.

"We will continue to request and search for more," he said, "We want to make sure we do everything possible to meet our commitment to get customers back by ... [Sunday] at midnight.”

Meanwhile, the company's reported outage figures continue to be different from those on its website, which showed 89,169 outages as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

In a statement Saturday, the utility said that "power restoration is progressing faster than can be displayed on the outage map. The map will continue to fluctuate as we refine the data."

The dots on the outage map denote in some cases thousands of customers who have spent days without lights, without air conditioning and without electricity to charge their phones, run medical devices and power their refrigerators.

PSEG isn't the only company under fire for its response to storm-related outages.

Lisa Anselmo, a spokeswoman for Altice, which operates Optimum, said that Altice can’t restore internet and television service until electricity is restored. She said that starting Tuesday, the company had recorded phone messages noting the outages.

“Our call volume is high,” she said. “We’re doing our best to reach our customers.”

Verizon also has had outages. Spokesman Steve Van Dinter said he did not know the number of Long Islanders without service, but he said the company has been using mobile cell sites and portable generators to help restore service.

With Vera Chinese